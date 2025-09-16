/Income Tax Returns 2025: What taxpayers can do to improve the e-filing portal's experience? Step-by-step guide

The Income Tax Department on Tuesday extended the deadline for filing income tax returns by a day, from September 15 to September 16. The decision was announced hours after taxpayers complained on social media that they had not been able to file their returns because of technical glitcheson the income tax portal. The department, meanwhile, has shared a list of technical measures that users can take if they encounter lag while filing their income tax returns.

The Income Tax Department stated in a spot on X that difficulties in accessing the Income Tax e-Filing Portal sometimes arise due to computer or browser settings.

Here is the list of steps the Income Tax Department shared:

1. Delete temporary files → Press Win + R → type temp and %temp% → delete all files.

2. Clear browser cache & cookies → Go to Browser Settings → Clear browsing data (cache + cookies)

3. Use a different/supported browser → Latest version of Chrome or Edge.

4. Open in Incognito/Private Mode → Shortcut: Ctrl+Shift+N OR Ctrl+Shift+P (Firefox)

5. Disable browser extensions → Especially ad-blockers or privacy tools.

6. Update your browser → Ensure you are on the latest version.

7. Try a different network → Switch to another Wi-Fi or mobile hotspot.

8. Following these checks usually resolves most local access-related difficulties. For further support, please connect with us through our official helpdesk/contact channels.

The Income Tax Department further stated that if difficulties persist despite taking these measures, taxpayers can contact the department.

The deadline for the Income Tax Return filing was moved from July 31 to September 15. Recently, the department said it would not move further. However, it was extended yesterday.

"The due date for filing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for AY 2025-26, originally due on 31st July 2025, was extended to 15th September 2025. The Central Board of Direct Taxes has decided to further extend the due date for filing these ITRS for AY 2025-26 from 15th September, 2025, to 16th September, 2025," the Income Tax department's handle posted on X at 11.48 pm.