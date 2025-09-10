Income Tax 2025: When is the ITR deadline? What's the penalty for violators?

The final deadline for the filing of the Income Tax Return is fast approaching. The deadline set by the Income Tax Department is 15 September 2025. Failing to file the ITR before the date may attract a penalty. The Finance Ministry has already extended the deadline from July 31 to September 15. However, it may not be extended further for taxpayers who don't require an audit.

The ministry's reminder on September 7 said that the extension of the due date gives additional time to taxpayers to meet their compliance obligations. Those who don't meet the requirement may face penalties for missing the ITR filing deadline.

The documents said that filing ITR within the deadline would help avoid penalties, ensure faster processing of refunds, and serve as an officialfinancial record for availing loans.

“Filing an Income Tax Return (ITR) is an important compliance requirement under the Income Tax Act. It enables individuals and entities to declare their income, report taxes paid, and claim refunds where applicable. Timely filing helps avoid penalties, ensures the faster processing of refunds, and also serves as an official financial record for availing loans, obtaining visas, and fulfilling other financial requirements,” ET quoted the document as saying.

Manas Chugh, chartered accountant, Oslan Consultants, told ET that the government appears determined to stick to the deadline for individuals whose Income Tax Returns don't warrant an audit of their accounts.

He said taxpayers shouldn't avoid delaying the filing of the return.

As of September 8, 2025, for AY 2025-26, 5 crore taxpayers had already filed their returns. 4.72 crore returns had been verified.

For assessment year 2024–25, a record 7.28 crore ITRs were filed. The previous year, 6.77 crore ITRs were filed, logging a 7.5 per cent year-on-year growth.

The Finance Ministry has said that a majority of taxpayers are now opting for the New Tax Regime.

Kinjal Bhuta, CA and lawyer, direct tax & international tax litigation, said the government might extend the regional deadlines due to interruptions.

She said the Income Tax deadline extension may take place because of recent inclement weather in some states.

How much is the penalty for not filing Income Tax?