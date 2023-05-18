IMF comes to Ghana's aid with $3 billion loan
Story highlights
Ghana on Wednesday secured a $3 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), as per a Reuters report.
Ghana on Wednesday secured a $3 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), as per a Reuters report.
Ghana on Wednesday secured a $3 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), as per a Reuters report.
"Congratulations to President @NAkufoAddo & his team on the $3 billion IMF-supported program approved by our Executive Board. We stand with Ghana as it implements reforms to address the current economic and financial crisis and help build a better future for all Ghanaians," said IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in a tweet.
Congratulations to President @NAkufoAddo & his team on the $3 billion IMF-supported program approved by our Executive Board.— Kristalina Georgieva (@KGeorgieva) May 17, 2023
We stand with Ghana as it implements reforms to address the current economic and financial crisis and help build a better future for all Ghanaians.
The initial disbursement of approximately $600 million is crucial for Ghana's ongoing economic recovery, reports said. Another $600 million will be released in November, reports added. The remaining funds are expected to be disbursed in equal portions of $350 million every six months, subject to regular IMF reviews.
Ghana, with its economy already burdened by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, has implemented several tough economic measures to secure the IMF package, including tax increases and imposing losses on domestic investors.
Additionally, Ghana has obtained financial assurances from a bilateral-creditors group co-chaired by China and France, further bolstering its efforts to stabilize the economy.
The $3 billion loan program, spanning three years, seeks to replenish Ghana's foreign-exchange reserves, which have plummeted nearly 50 percent since reaching a peak in August 2021. The central bank significantly utilised these reserves to defend the cedi against external pressures.
While the IMF loan provides a much-needed lifeline, Ghana continues its efforts to secure additional financial support. The government is currently in talks with the World Bank for an extra $900 million of budget support over three years. Simultaneously, negotiations with Eurobond holders to restructure $13 billion of debt owed to private investors are also underway.
(With agency inputs)