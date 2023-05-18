IMF comes to Ghana's aid with $3 billion loan

"Congratulations to President @NAkufoAddo & his team on the $3 billion IMF-supported program approved by our Executive Board. We stand with Ghana as it implements reforms to address the current economic and financial crisis and help build a better future for all Ghanaians," said IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in a tweet.

The initial disbursement of approximately $600 million is crucial for Ghana's ongoing economic recovery, reports said. Another $600 million will be released in November, reports added. The remaining funds are expected to be disbursed in equal portions of $350 million every six months, subject to regular IMF reviews.