IMF Chief urges caution as European farmers protest: Report

The International Monetary Fund's (IMF's) Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, has cautioned European governments against yielding to demands for increased financial support from protesting farmers across the continent.

Amid weeks of disruptive yet predominantly peaceful demonstrations by farmers from Germany, France, Italy, Belgium, and Greece, Georgieva emphasised the potential consequences if governments succumb to the pressure.

In a press briefing at the IMF's Washington offices, Georgieva acknowledged the challenges faced by farmers but warned against compromising the economic strength of nations due to populist sentiments.

AFP quoted Georgieva, who directly addressed the farmers' protests.

"You see the farmers protesting. On the human level, I understand they face more hardship, and it is not easy to do the job they do,” she said.

However, she stressed the importance of governments not allowing such sentiments to corner them into actions detrimental to the overall economic stability. Georgieva emphasised the possibility of regret if governments yield to the pressure and compromise their ability to take necessary measures for the strength of their economies.

Thousands of European farmers converged in Brussels for protests during a meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen.

The demonstrations aimed to secure concessions from European leaders ahead of upcoming elections. Post-summit, Macron announced that France had successfully advocated for "stricter rules" on cereal and poultry imports, including those from Ukraine.

In a comprehensive briefing covering various topics, Georgieva highlighted the challenges associated with providing financial support, cautioning that while it's easy to offer support, retracting it poses significant difficulties.