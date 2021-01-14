I don't fear Microsoft or Google says billionaire techie Sridhar Vembu of Zoho

Billionaire techie and Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu said half-jokingly that he or his employees did not have to go behind bars for being a competitor of Google. He was drawing a parallel with former Thuglak Editor Cho Ramaswamy who had taken on Prime Minister Indira Gandhi during the Emergency years.

Speaking at the 51st anniversary of the Thuglak magazine in Chennai, Mr Vembu said that he had been a long time reader of the tamil magazine, adding that he had enjoyed and read it more than his textbooks. 'I was barely eight years old when the Emergency was imposed and I remember some of the censoreed cartoons of those times".

Making a mention of Cho Ramaswamy and his Journalism, Vembu said that he admired the former editor's courage, multi-faceted nature. "Cho and Thuglak created a great impression on me" said the billionaire entrepreneur.

He added that he would often urge his employees to not fear japan or china, joking that the maximum challenge that they would have to face is to lose their jobs, unlike the emergency period that India faced between 1975 to 1977.

Sridhar Vembu is known as the tech magnate who brought technology functions such as software & product development to villages. Recently, he has shared a few pictures where he was seen rising a bicycle for his commute, wearing a simple dhoti, while in his native, Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu.

His company has also unveiled an instant messaging app called 'Arattai', that is made in india. The app is expected to be formally launched in a few weeks.