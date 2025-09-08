Hyundai, Mahindra, Tata: Why are car companies slashing prices? Check discount lists

Hyundai India announced on Sunday a price reduction of up to Rs 2.4 lakh for its cars. The move came days after Tata, Mahindra and Mahindra and Renault India also slashed prices of their products.

Hyundai Verna's car prices will drop by Rs 60,640, Tuscon's prices will be slashed by Rs 2,40,303. The prices of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Exter, Hyundai i20, Creta, and Alcazar will also be dropped.

The new prices of these cars will take effect on September 22.

Here's how much discount Hyundai cars will be on from September 22.

Hyundai Tucson- Rs 2,40,303

i20- Rs 98,053

i20 N Line- Rs 1,08,116

Venue- Rs 1,23,659

Venue N Line- Rs 1,19,390

Grand i 10 Nios- Rs 73,808

Aura- Rs 78,465

Exter- Rs 89,209

Verna- Rs 60,640

Creta- Rs 72,145

Creta N Line- Rs 71,762

Last week, Tata also released a list of cars with discounts

Tiago - Rs 75000

Tigor- Rs 80000

Altroz- Rs 1,10,000

Punch- Rs 85000

Nexon- Rs 1,55,000

Curvv- Rs 65,000

Harrier- Rs 1,40,000

Safari- Rs 1,45,000.

Here are some of the discounts offered by Mahindra.

XUV3XO (Petrol) - Rs 1.40 lakh

THAR 2WD (Diesel) - Rs 1.35 lakh

Bolero/Neo - Rs 1.27 lakh

Scorpio Classic - Rs 1.01 lakh

Scorpio-N - Rs 1.45 lakh

Thar Roxx- Rs 1.33 lakh

XUV 700 - 1.43 lakh

Why are car companies slashing prices?

Last week, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the GST Council's decision that the 12 per cent and 28 per cent slabs will be discontinued. Most of the goods and services in these categories will be moved to the 5 per cent and 18 per cent slabs.

The GST on sub-4 metre and below 1200 cc cars, dubbed small cars, was also slashed from 28 per cent to 18 per cent. Utility vehicles, whose engines are above 1500 cc, were moved to the newly created 40 per cent slab, where all sin goods will be placed.

Earlier, the total tax on utility vehicles was 48 per cent.

All the car companies will pass on the benefits of the GST reduction to their customers. Hence, they have announced the slashing of car prices.