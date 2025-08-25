How the stock market performed today: Top gainers and losers in Nifty 500

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Sensex closed on Monday at 81,635.91 points, up 329.05 points or 0.40 per cent, while Nifty closed at 24,967.75 points, up 97.65 points or 0.39 per cent, respectively. The market sentiment was buoyedby the indication that the US Fed rates may come down. Which are the biggest gainers and losers?

Over 25 Nifty 500 stocks logged gains between 3% and 10%. Action Construction gained 10 per cent to Rs 1080, eClerx Services rallied 9 per cent to Rs 4238. Newgen Software rose 6.3% to Rs 920. Kirloskar Brothers' stock rose 4.7% to Rs 2,034.

Vodafone Idea stock also rose 4.7 per cent to Rs 7.4.

Jubilant FoodWorks, Hyundai Motor India, Mastek, and ACME Solar Holdings, each rising over 4%, reported Mint, adding that Bikaji Foods International recovered from intraday losses to close 3.7% higher at Rs 798.40.

PG Electroplast gained 3.6% gain to reach Rs 584.

Zydus Lifesciences, PTC Industries, Elecon Engineering, Zen Technologies, Olectra Greentech, Infosys, and Godfrey Phillips India gained 3 per cent. Sundaran Finance stock dropped 5.7 per cent. Reliance Power dropped 5 per cent to arrive at Rs 46 per share.

Emami's shares fell 4.3 per cent to Rs 585. Neuland Laboratories, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, HBL Engineering, and Aptus Value Housing closed after losing over 2% in share value.

Experts said that the markets started on a positive note because of global cues. In Nifty, investors bought major IT stocks.

The USFederal Reserve hinting at a possible rate cut next month boosted risk appetite.

The proposed GST reforms and a good monsoon also catalyzed to boost in investor sentiment.

However, the picture is still grim. Sensex is 4500 points below its lifetime high of 85978. In 2024, Sensex and Nifty grew 9-10 per cent. In 2023, the indices had gained 17 per cent.