How Budget 2022-2023 will impact the common man and middle class in India?

India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday (February 1) introduced the Finance Bill 2022, which is deemed as a pro-growth Budget with an emphasis on capital expenditure and investments to power the country's GDP growth forward amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, who is a leader of the ruling party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called it a budget for the "common man".

He said, "With an increase of 35% in infrastructure, to automatically accelerate the economy. It's a booster shot that will pace up manufacturing in the country, keeping the country's money in the country."

Another BJP leader and minister of law Kiren Rijiju said it is an inclusive Budget that takes care of the interests of every section of society including the poor, rural and border areas.

But how will the Budget 2022-2023 will impact the common man and middle class? Here's a report:

Taxation: There are no changes in income tax slabs and rates.

Those who want to file updated tax returns can do it for 2 years from the end of the assessment year. India's FM also said that the incomes that might have been missed out can be declared.

Differently-abled people: Payment of annuity and lump sum amount from insurance scheme to be allowed to differently-abled dependent during the lifetime of parents/guardians, i.e., on parents/ guardian attaining the age of 60 years.

Parity in National Pension Scheme Contribution: Tax deduction limit increased from 10 per cent to 14 per cent on employer's contribution to the NPS account of State Government employees.

Employment: Productivity Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme in 14 sectors to create 60 lakh jobs. Digital Ecosystem for Skilling and Livelihood (DESH-Stack e-portal) will be launched to empower citizens to skill, reskill or upskill through online training.

Health: An open platform for National Digital Health Ecosystem to be rolled out. 'National Tele Mental Health Programme' for quality mental health counselling and care services to be launched.

Housing: Rs 48,000 crore allocated for completion of 80 lakh houses in 2022-23 under PM Awas Yojana.

Crypto investment: On cryptocurrency exchanges and apps, which are luring millions into investing in digital tokens, the Indian government announced a 30 per cent tax on any income from the transfer of virtual digital assets, specifying that no deductions and exemptions will be allowed.

"Accordingly, for the taxation of virtual digital assets, I propose to provide that any income from transfer of any virtual digital asset shall be taxed at the rate of 30 per cent," Sitharaman said.

"No deduction in respect of any expenditure or allowance shall be allowed while computing such income except cost of acquisition. Further, loss from transfer of virtual digital assets cannot be set off against any other income," she stressed.