How B-schools in India are preparing students for an AI-driven future

As artificial intelligence (AI) accelerates its grip on the global economy, the business world is undergoing a seismic shift. No longer confined to tech-centric roles, AI now permeates every industry, from marketing to finance, supply chain to human resources.



In this new landscape, the ability to harness AI’s power—and to do so responsibly—has become a cornerstone of professional success. Business schools across India are responding with urgency, racing to prepare students not just for the jobs of today, but for those that are evolving faster than ever.



At campus placement drives, recruiters are already showing a clear preference for candidates fluent in AI tools and applications. “I came across a recent report that mentioned a 21% increase in job postings around AI since 2019,” says Radhika Shrivastava, executive director at the Fortune Institute of International Business (FIIB), New Delhi.



“This trend is also evident during campus placements, where we increasingly see employers prioritising students who are well-versed in AI tools and applications.” In response, FIIB has proactively integrated AI-focused courses into its curriculum. These courses offer students exposure to real-time case studies from leading companies, helping them grasp the practical and strategic value of AI in business contexts.



However, Shrivastava cautions against blind reliance on technology: “Studies suggest that excessive reliance on AI tools may diminish students' cognitive engagement and weaken their reasoning abilities. Therefore, it’s essential to adopt AI in ways that enhance human judgment, not replace it.”



This tension between AI adoption and human-centric skills is a challenge many top institutions are grappling with. At MDI Gurgaon, the focus is on creating a new breed of leaders who can not only navigate but shape an AI-driven economy.



“Preparing our students for an AI-driven workplace is not just about integrating technology-focused courses; it’s about cultivating an adaptive, forward-thinking mindset,” explains Professor Jyotsna Bhatnagar, Dean of graduate programmes.



The school’s curriculum combines AI literacy with critical thinking, ethics, and leadership skills, blending interdisciplinary learning with hands-on projects and AI-driven research. “Future leaders must understand AI’s transformative potential as well as its societal impacts, ensuring they drive innovation with a human-centred approach,” Bhatnagar adds.



Across India, business schools are also reckoning with the infrastructural and ethical challenges that come with rapid AI adoption. Dr. Prabhu Aggarwal, Dean of Badruka School of Management (BSM), Hyderabad, points out that the world is on the cusp of a skills revolution.



“A recent report highlighted that 50% of skills globally are projected to change by 2030, with GenAI accelerating this change,” he notes. “Employers are seeking individuals adept in using AI in related jobs.” To stay ahead of this curve, BSM is embedding AI and GenAI into coursework, encouraging students to develop not just technical proficiency but also ethical and strategic thinking.



However, Aggarwal acknowledges the hurdles. He says, “A significant challenge is the lack of digital infrastructure, data security, and technical support. Further, we need to establish robust governance and ethics frameworks to mitigate AI bias and protect student privacy. Business schools must navigate these twin challenges of evolving curricula and supporting infrastructure, ensuring students see AI as a strategic enabler rather than merely a technical tool.”

At IIM Tiruchirappalli, the response to this changing landscape is both strategic and nuanced. Dr. Pawan Kumar Singh, the institute’s director, emphasises that preparing students for the AI era means much more than teaching them how to use the latest tools.



“Our cutting-edge curriculum gives students hands-on experience in advanced AI techniques—machine learning, natural language processing, text analytics, and prompt engineering—all applied directly to real-world business challenges,” he says. Beyond technical skills, IIMT is integrating AI into marketing, HR, and strategy courses to emphasise domain-specific applications.”

As AI continues to redefine the boundaries of the workplace, business schools are not merely adding new courses—they are reimagining the very essence of business education.



The next generation of leaders will need more than technical fluency; they will need the ability to think critically, act ethically, and innovate fearlessly in a world where algorithms are as common as spreadsheets. In the race to ready students for this future, business schools are stepping up—not just to prepare them for the jobs of tomorrow, but to empower them to shape those jobs themselves.