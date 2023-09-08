Household thali costs dip in August due to lower tomato prices

The average price of a household thali in India decreased slightly in August compared to the previous month, mainly because tomato prices fell significantly, Deccan Herald reported.

According to data gathered by rating agency CRISIL, homemade vegetarian thali preparation cost decreased to Rs 33.8 ($0.41) in August from Rs 34 ($0.41) in July, while non-vegetarian thali preparation cost marginally down to Rs 67.3 ($0.81) in August from Rs 67.6 ($0.81) in July.

On a year-over-year (YoY) basis, both categories’ expenses dramatically increased. When compared to the same month last year, the price of a vegetarian thali in August was 24 per cent higher. It was Rs 27.2 ($0.33) in August 2022.

A non-vegetarian thali increased in price by 13 per cent year over year, from Rs 59.8 ($0.72) in August 2022 to Rs 67.3 ($0.81) in August 2023.

The price of tomatoes, which increased by 176 per cent YoY to Rs 102 per kg ($1.23) in August 2023 from Rs 37 per kg ($0.45) in the same month the previous year, may be blamed for 21 per cent of the total increase in vegetarian thali's cost.

Tomato prices have dropped to about Rs 50 per kg ($0.60) after reaching a record high of over Rs 250 per kg ($3.01) in late July and early August.

The rating agency stated that expenses may start to level down as the retail price of tomatoes has decreased by half month-over-month to Rs 51 per kg ($0.61) in September. Additionally, starting in September, a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder will cost Rs 903 ($10.90) instead of the Rs 1,103 ($13.31) it did in August in Delhi. For customers, this will be a relief.

A vegetarian thali, for the sake of statistical consistency, consists of roti, vegetables (onion, tomato, and potato), rice, dal, curd, and salad. Chicken is used in place of dal for a non-vegetarian thali.

As most goods saw YoY price increases in August, the cost of food remained close to record highs despite the slight dip. Onion prices increased by 8 per cent, chili prices by 20 per cent, and cumin prices by 158 per cent YoY in August, which led to a 1 per cent increase in the price of vegetarian thali for the month.

The cost increase for non-vegetarian thali increased more slowly since broilers, which account for more than 50 per cent of the price, are thought to have increased between 1-3 per cent YoY.

However, a 17 per cent YoY drop in vegetable oil prices and a 14 per cent rise in potato prices helped to at least partially offset the expense of both thalis.