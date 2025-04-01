AI is making its grand entrance into Hollywood, and it’s no longer just a script for science fiction.

The once-foe of the silver screen- artificial intelligence- is now the studio’s new best friend, with its algorithms helping to create cutting-edge visual effects, alter voices, and even manipulate actors' performances.

What was once the subject of picket lines and protests during the 2023 Hollywood strikes is now being embraced as a tool to revolutionise filmmaking.

Hollywood embraces AI for movie magic

At the 2025 Oscars, AI's influence was palpable. Films like Emilia Perez and the Brutalist made waves by incorporating AI to tweak voices and refine performances, blurring the line between human creativity and machine intelligence.

AI, far from being a passing trend, is now poised to stay—it is bridging the gap between culture and commerce. The tech is being used to enhance storytelling, whether it’s generating hyper-realistic CGI or fine-tuning accents for actors, ensuring that even the smallest detail gets perfected.

Hollywood's embrace of AI reflects a seismic shift in how films are produced. Filmmakers can now create blockbuster-worthy visuals on a budget, with generative AI helping to build expansive worlds that might have once been impossible. This tech might be here to stay, as AI is proving that it can be both the artist's assistant and the industry's next big breakthrough.

While debates around copyright and creativity simmer, one thing’s clear: the future of cinema looks artificially intelligent.

