Hollywood drama unleashed: Hudson Pacific Properties hit by writers' strike

In a tale that blends tinsel town turmoil with financial fiasco, Hudson Pacific Properties, a major Hollywood landlord, finds itself in a predicament as it grapples with the fallout from an ongoing writers' strike. The real estate investment firm made a shocking announcement on Monday: the withdrawal of its 2023 financial guidance and a 40 percent to 50 percent slash in its dividend. Following the announcement, Hudson Pacific's shares plunged nearly 11 percent to $4.61 at 9:51 a.m. in New York on Tuesday, Bloomberg reported.

Known for its affiliation with the glittering world of showbiz, Hudson Pacific has an impressive repertoire of 60 sound stages and 1,600 production vehicles, making it one of the largest owners of studio space in Hollywood. But the ongoing strike by the Writers Guild of America has left Hudson Pacific in the lurch.

The company's troubles were brewing even before the strike began on May 2. The pandemic's lingering effects haunted Hudson Pacific's office buildings, leaving vacancies in their wake. As leases expired in the San Francisco area and Silicon Valley, cash rents took a nosedive of 4.9 percent, and office vacancies expanded.

To add insult to injury, Hudson Pacific's adjusted funds from operations stood at a mere 35 cents per share, missing the 41-cent estimate compiled by Bloomberg.

The company had set the stage for a more prosperous performance. It had triumphantly acquired buildings used by studios to craft their cinematic masterpieces, spanning the bustling streets of Los Angeles to the fog-kissed shores of the United Kingdom. Just last year, the company stunned onlookers by investing a staggering $360 million to acquire Quixote Studios. This move seemed poised to catapult the company to new heights, reminiscent of a heroic plot twist. But life rarely imitates art.

With a touch of melancholy, the company revealed that it had already sensed a disturbance in the studio business, particularly in March.

In previous writer's strikes, studios would race against time to complete their projects before the impending work stoppage. However, this time, entertainment companies chose a different path, slashing spending on programming due to years of financial losses from their streaming services. This has left Hudson Pacific and its peers in a spot of bother.