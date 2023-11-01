Here's how much you'd be worth if you had invested in Bitcoin on day 1

Bitcoin, the crypto giant that just turned 15, offers a tantalizing glimpse into what could have been for early investors. If you had allocated a mere dollar on its day of inception, you might have found yourself among the ranks of billionaires today

In October 2009, the first Bitcoin exchange transaction took place, involving over 5,000 tokens for a paltry sum of $5. Yet, since that inaugural exchange, Bitcoin's value has skyrocketed to eclipse even the most generous lottery windfalls.

Comparing Bitcoin to more conventional investments, the disparity is striking. Bitcoin has delivered an astonishing 3.4 billion per cent return since October 2009, originating from a modest starting value of around a tenth of a cent. In contrast, the S&P 500, a benchmark for traditional investment, has grown by approximately 300 per cent over the same period.

Investing in Bitcoin on its nascence would indeed have been a game-changing move for those fortunate few. However, discerning Bitcoin as a future powerhouse 15 years ago was akin to picking the winning lottery numbers. The path to this financial triumph has been far from smooth.

Bitcoin's early years were marked by obscurity and limited trading activity. Investors had to weather gut-wrenching price swings, including significant downturns of 77 per cent in 2014, 72 per cent in 2018, and a 65 per cent drop just last year. Furthermore, Bitcoin holders faced the arduous challenge of safeguarding their assets amidst thefts, frauds, and even exchange closures.

While Bitcoin's meteoric rise may not offer similar astronomical returns in the near future, investors hold out hope for the potential launch of a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund, which could provide fresh impetus to the market. Nonetheless, some argue that the era of 3.4 billion percentage gains may have passed, leaving crypto enthusiasts to grapple with the evolving landscape and the uncertainty that it brings.