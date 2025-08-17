After confirmed discoveries of gold reserves in multiple districts, Odisha has emerged as a potential new hub for gold mining in India. The site was identified by the Geological Survey of India (GSI) during the recent mineral exploration projects that resulted in immediate interest in mining and auction strategy.

Several gold deposits have been confirmed by GSI, which include Deogarh (Adasa-Rampalli), Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Nabarangpur, Angul, and Koraput, and further exploratory work is ongoing in Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur, Malkangiri, and Boudh. These sites came to light after Odisha Mines Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena confirmed the findings in the legislative assembly in March 2025, according to a report by Times Now.

However, no official data have been released till now. But based on geological indicators, analysts estimated the reserves could range from a sizeable amount between 10 to 20 metric tons, though modest relative to the gold import volumes of India.

Meanwhile, India imported around 700–800 metric tons of gold in the last year because domestic gold production is very low, just 1.6 tons annually as of 2020. That's why the discovery of gold sites in Odisha won't drastically shift the gold landscape of India; however, it will definitely open doors for domestic extraction and economic diversification.

Alongside Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) and GSI, the state government is fast-tracking efforts for commercialising these finds, and plans are underway to auction the first gold mining block in Deogarh that will mark a watershed moment for the mineral sector of Odisha.

The advancing exploration of Geological Survey of India

To validate resources, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) is moving along its exploration from G3 (initial reconnaissance) to G2 level (detailed sampling and drilling) in areas like Adasa-Rampalli and Gopur-Gajipur. After it is confirmed and made viable, these gold deposits may bolster regional development, prompting an upsurge of infrastructure investment and jobs, mining activity, transport facilities, and local services.