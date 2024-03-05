Global dollar shortage shows signs of easing, but concerns remain

'Dollar shortage' means insufficient reserves of U.S. currency, impeding a country's capacity to effectively engage in global trade activities.

The global financial landscape has seen a shift in recent months, with the dollar shortage gradually easing as the US Federal Reserve slows its interest rate hikes. However, concerns persist as some indicators point to a more nuanced picture.

Shifting tides in the US

In 2022, the Fed aggressively raised interest rates to combat inflation, leading to a surge in US Treasury yields and a subsequent influx of international capital back into the US. This, in turn, triggered a dollar shortage in other countries, impacting global markets.

However, 2023 witnessed a change in stance. As inflation showed signs of abating, the Fed softened its approach, raising rates at a slower pace and hinting at potential cuts in the future. This, coupled with a decline in Treasury yields, has led to a partial easing of the dollar shortage and a subsequent rally in global stocks and bonds.

Mixed foreign investment landscape

While there are signs of shifting sentiment among global investors, claiming a complete resolution to the dollar shortage would be premature. Despite a record high of over $8 trillion in US Treasury holdings by foreign investors in 2023, a closer look reveals that this was primarily driven by falling Treasury rates, not a significant increase in foreign purchases.

Net international capital inflows into the US have decreased year-on-year.

China's decreasing appetite for US debt adds another layer of complexity. While recent months have seen slight increases in Chinese holdings, this is attributed to valuation effects due to declining Treasury rates, not actual investment growth.

However, China's foreign direct investment (FDI) in the US has exhibited a different trend. The fourth quarter of 2023 saw a surge back into surplus territory, dispelling concerns about capital flight. It's crucial to note that interpreting FDI data requires caution due to the different measurement methods employed by China.

While the overall FDI surplus in China has decreased significantly year-on-year, the decline can be attributed mainly to a reduction in reinvestment of profits by foreign enterprises, not necessarily capital withdrawal.

The Bottom Line

The global dollar shortage appears to be easing somewhat, with the US Federal Reserve's changing stance playing a significant role. However, the situation remains fluid, with mixed signals emerging from various indicators, particularly regarding China's financial decisions.