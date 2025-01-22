Your morning coffee is costlier in 2025—and climate change is to blame. Brazil, the world’s top coffee producer, is facing its biggest crisis yet. Soaring temperatures and severe droughts fueled devastating forest fires in the country in 2024.

Experts link the fire’s rapid spread to climate change, With Brazil experiencing its hottest year on record and a record number of wildfires. The impact is far-reaching—Brazil produces over one-third of the world’s coffee, and shrinking yields are driving up global prices, affecting consumers from New York to New Delhi.

Climate crisis brews trouble

The financial impact of Brazil's worsening climate crisis is evident. Arabica coffee, the most popular variety, hit the highest price since 1977. Farmers report investing more resources to produce the same, or even lower, yields due to unpredictable weather patterns.

Moacir Donizetti Rossetto, a Coffee farmer, told AFP, ‘It was desperate because it was dry, the sun was shining, and it hadn't rained in a long time. We spent three or four days working and trying to fight the fire.’ He added, ‘Not only did we lose in this year's harvest, but also next year's, because I have we start over [due to the fires.)’

Brazil’s coffee production has faced consecutive setbacks since 2021, with droughts and erratic rainfall patterns disrupting harvests. Analysts warn that geopolitical factors, including potential US tariffs and EU deforestation regulations, could further strain the industry and escalate costs for global consumers.

Adapt, improvise, overcome

To combat climate challenges, some Brazilian farmers are adopting innovative techniques. Growers are turning to shade-grown coffee, a method that protects crops from excessive heat and enhances bean quality. The regenerative farming model, which integrates coffee with other plant species and reduces reliance on pesticides, is gaining traction.

Sergio Lange, a coffee farmer, spoke to AFP and said, ‘What I've noticed here over the last five years is that it has changed considerably, and that's when I decided to use this strategy of switching production systems.’ He added, ‘Commodities are about productivity, price and profit, but here I need less coffee to make the same profit as them and I don't have to deal with chemicals.’

While initial productivity may decline, farmers believe long-term sustainability and resilience are crucial to survival. However, the road ahead remains uncertain for Brazil's coffee industry.