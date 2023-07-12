Glass house for Elon Musk? Tesla launches internal probe: Report

Tesla may have funded a project to build its CEO Elon Musk a glass house in Austin, Texas said The Wall Street Journal in a report on Tuesday (July 11). The journal has said that inside Tesla, this project was known as "Project 42". The report has now reportedly kicked off an internal investigation in the electric car-making company. It is being probed whether millions of dollars of company funds were simply spent for a new house for its CEO.

Musk boasts of himself being a 'couch-surfer', a term used for travellers and backpackers who sleep on the couches of friends or willing hosts in order to save money normally spent on expensive hotel rooms. Given this self-declaration, Musk may find himself in an uncomfortable situation if the internal company probe reveals that he prefers a lavish lifestyle.

The news report in the journal describes variety of plans or renderings for Musk's glass home.

A concept reportedly shows a 'twisted hexagon' shaped structure on a waterfront land with Tesla's factory in the background.

Some other renderings show an expansive glass box which the journal says is reminiscent of Apple store on Manhattan fifth avenue. This rendering reportedly shows residential area which includes bedrooms, bathrooms and a kitchen.

Another design showed a 'waterfall feature' in landscaping and a pick-up truck which WSJ said resembled Tesla's forthcoming cybertruck. Glass worth millions of dollars The report has also revealed that a company order for millions of dollars of worth specialised glass raised some concerns within Tesla as the purpose of the order was not immediately clear.

The probe that has now been launched is focussing on determining whether company resources were misused and if Elon Musk himself was involved in this.

Tesla's factory in Austin, Texas is of great importance to Musk's expanding empire in the Lone Star State. The company calls the factory Giga Texas.

WSJ reported that as Tesla employees worked on the 'Project 42, the company was in the process of getting its new assembly plant in Texas up and running. This was surely an endeavor that took a lot of capital. At this factory, Tesla builds it Model Y crossover. The factory officially opened in 2022.

