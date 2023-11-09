German industrial production plummets beyond forecasts, signalling economic headwinds ahead 

German industrial production took a steeper plunge than anticipated in September, according to data released on Tuesday. According to Reuters, the federal statistics office reported a 1.4 per cent decline in production compared to the previous month, defying the predictions of analysts who had expected a mere 0.1 per cent downturn.

The industry-heavy German economy, heavily reliant on production for economic growth, is grappling with the repercussions of a recent decline in incoming orders.

The third quarter of 2023 saw a 2.1 per cent reduction in production when compared to the second quarter, indicating a more sustained period of decline, as highlighted by the statistics office.

Even after a revision of the provisional results, the dip in August was less severe than initially estimated, standing at 0.1 per cent instead of the initially reported 0.2 per cent.

Thomas Gitzel, Chief Economist at VP Bank, emphasised the critical role of industrial production in gauging the health of the German economy. "The industry-heavy German economy is dependent on production in order to achieve reasonable economic growth rates," Reuters quoted him as saying, drawing attention to the overall weakness in industrial production throughout the year.

Carsten Brzeski, Global Head of Macro at ING, expressed concern over the broader implications of the disappointing industrial production data. He suggested that not only could the third-quarter GDP growth be revised downward, but the nation might find itself in a technical recession by the year's end.

According to Reuters, Brzeski noted, "Even though there isn’t any hard data for the fourth quarter yet, recent developments have clearly increased the risk that the German economy will end the year in recession."

(With inputs from Reuters)