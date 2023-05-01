G7 digital ministers call for “risk-based” Artificial Intelligence regulation

In a joint statement issued at the end of their two-day meeting in Japan, digital ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) nations have agreed to embrace "risk-based" regulation on artificial intelligence (AI).

The G7 ministers have stressed that such legislation should also maintain an open and enabling environment for the development of AI, Reuters reported.

This approach is in contrast to European legislators, who rushed to impose rules on emerging tools like ChatGPT,

The accord establishes a precedent for how big countries will control AI in the face of privacy and security concerns. The ministers noted that policy instruments for accomplishing the common vision and goal of reliable artificial intelligence might vary across G7 members but emphasised the need to follow an integrated approach while addressing AI governance concerns.

Governments have been watching the success of generative AI tools like ChatGPT, a chatbot developed by Microsoft Corp-backed OpenAI that has been the fastest-growing app in history since its November release.

Last month, Italy, a G7 member, took ChatGPT offline to investigate potential violations of personal data rules. While Italy lifted the ban on Friday, it prompted other European privacy regulators to launch investigations.

This year's G7 chair, Japan, has taken a more accommodating stance towards AI innovators, vowing support for public and industrial AI deployment.

Japan, which is set to host the G7 Summit in Hiroshima in late May, intends to persuade member nations to agree on flexible governance, rather than preemptive, catch-all regulation, the country's industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said.

As AI technologies expand and adapt at a rapid pace, nations are collaborating on designing reasonable policies that balance innovation with privacy, security, and ethical issues.

"Pausing AI is not the right response, and innovation should continue to develop but within certain guardrails that democracies must set," said Jean-Noel Barrot, French Minister for Digital Transition.

G7 governments have not only highlighted security problems but also several intellectual property concerns.