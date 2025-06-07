From bromance to breakup: The rise and ruin of Trump and Musk’s relationship

What began as one of the most powerful political-tech partnerships in modern American history has now devolved into an epic feud. The once-close relationship between President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk has collapsed in spectacular fashion—publicly, bitterly, and with potentially far-reaching political and economic consequences.

Just a few months ago, Musk stood beside Trump on the steps of the US Capitol, lauded during the president’s second inaugural address as a “super genius” and “a star”. Today, their mutual admiration has turned into open hostility. Musk has called Trump’s spending bill a “disgusting abomination”, while Trump has threatened to revoke billions of dollars in government contracts with Musk’s companies.

It’s a rupture that feels both inevitable and tragic, a classic tale of egos too large to share the same spotlight.

A high-wattage beginning

The roots of the Trump-Musk alliance trace back to the summer of 2024, when Musk publicly endorsed Trump following an assassination attempt during a campaign rally. From there, the alliance deepened quickly.

Musk appeared at Trump rallies, wore MAGA (Make America Great Again) hats, and declared the former president the only candidate who could “preserve democracy in America”.

The tech mogul’s social media platform, X, became a digital megaphone for Trump’s re-election campaign. Musk’s political enthusiasm wasn’t limited to cheerleading; he reportedly poured more than $100 million into efforts to return Trump to the White House, emerging as a potent new kingmaker in Republican politics.

In return, Trump elevated Musk in ways no modern president has done for a private citizen. Following his election victory in November 2024, Trump appointed Musk to lead the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), tasking him with cutting federal waste and reshaping the bureaucratic state.

Musk’s role was far from ceremonial. He took part in Cabinet meetings and oversaw budget cuts. Trump defended Musk during global backlash against Tesla, calling him a “patriot” and vowing to buy a Tesla himself.

The beginning of the end

Despite the theatrics and mutual praise, tensions began to bubble beneath the surface early in 2025. As DOGE aggressively pushed cost-cutting and return-to-office mandates, backlash from federal workers and agencies grew. Musk’s efforts to overhaul agencies like the US. The Institute of Peace sparked internal resistance and mounting political headaches for the administration.

By March, Trump made it clear to his Cabinet that Musk was not in charge of federal departments—a subtle but significant reassertion of executive authority. Musk, for his part, publicly claimed the meetings were “productive”, but behind the scenes, his influence was waning.

April brought more cracks. Tesla reported disappointing earnings, with shares down more than 40 per cent for the year amid growing investor concern that Musk was overextended. He pledged to reduce his involvement in DOGE, and by May, he had exited the administration altogether, citing frustration with government inefficiency and the administration’s direction.

Even then, both men maintained a facade of cordiality. Trump held a farewell event for Musk, calling him “not really gone”, and Musk continued to visit the White House sporadically. But the goodwill would not last.

A collision of titans

The final break came in June, triggered by Musk’s vocal opposition to Trump’s sweeping tax and spending bill. Musk called the legislation “a disgusting abomination” and accused lawmakers of stuffing it with wasteful “pork”. He argued it undermined the very efficient efforts he had championed at DOGE.

Trump initially tried to downplay the criticism but quickly turned combative. He accused Musk of being upset over the rollback of electric vehicle tax credits and dismissed his opposition as “personal”.

The response from Musk was swift and scathing. He denied being consulted on the bill, lambasted the rushed legislative process, and suggested that Trump’s leadership was flawed. In a particularly pointed jab, he claimed Trump would have lost the 2024 election without his help.

What followed was an extraordinary online brawl. Trump threatened to cancel federal contracts with Musk’s companies—Tesla, SpaceX, and Neuralink among them. Musk responded by threatening to phase out SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft, which provides critical transport services for NASA. Tesla’s stock nosedived, shedding $150 billion in value in a single day.

Adding fuel to the fire, Musk reposted a meme calling for Trump’s impeachment and suggested the president’s name may appear in the sealed Jeffrey Epstein files. Trump retaliated by branding Musk “crazy” and dismissing his influence on the campaign as overblown.

Now, as their feud dominates headlines and rattles markets, analysts are left wondering what happens next. Trump remains president, but Musk is still one of the most powerful voices in American business. Despite the fallout, their political fates may remain inextricably linked.

Musk’s departure from Trump’s orbit doesn’t sever their shared legacy. From reshaping the Republican Party’s donor class to creating a new archetype of tech-political partnership, the pair have already altered the political landscape. And with Musk now hinting at forming a new political party and Trump eyeing legislative victories, their rivalry could shape not just the next election but the future of American governance itself.