Foxconn to pump $800 million into Taiwan to expand electric vehicle production

Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn has announced plans to invest $820 million over the next three years in new manufacturing facilities in southern Taiwan to support its electric vehicle ambitions, as per the latest media reports.

The company's latest investment in Taiwan signals its commitment to developing its own EV supply chain and reducing reliance on third-party suppliers. The move is also in line with Taiwan's push to become a major player in the EV industry, with the government providing incentives to attract investment and support the development of local talent in the field.

Foxconn's investment is expected to create thousands of new jobs in Kaohsiung, a city in southern Taiwan, and provide a boost to the local economy.

Foxconn is a major supplier to Apple, manufacturing iPhones, and is seeking to diversify its revenue base with a focus on the EV market. The company has already formed several partnerships with global automakers, including a joint venture with Chinese automaker Geely, to provide contract manufacturing services for electric vehicles.

The global EV market is growing rapidly, with demand for electric cars expected to surge in the coming years. Foxconn's investment in new manufacturing facilities and EV-related technologies is aimed at positioning the company as a key player in the market and capturing a share of the growing demand.

Foxconn's move into the EV industry is part of a broader trend of technology companies expanding into the automotive sector. With the rise of electric and autonomous vehicles, the lines between the two industries are blurring, creating opportunities for companies to develop new products and services that cater to the changing needs of consumers.