Forecast: China’s slowdown means it may not surpass US economy

As the nation’s confidence declines, China is no longer expected to overtake the US as the largest economy anytime soon, and it may never overtake the US to claim the top spot, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The report said that China’s gross domestic output would not surpass that of the US until the middle of the 2040s, and even then, it won’t be by much before “falling behind” at that point. Prior to the pandemic, they predicted that China would seize and maintain the top spot by the beginning of the following decade.

In a research note brought out on Tuesday, Bloomberg Economists said, “China is down-shifting onto a slower growth path sooner than we expected. The post-Covid rebound has run out of steam, reflecting a deepening property slump and fading confidence in Beijing’s management of the economy. Weak confidence risks becoming entrenched — resulting in an enduring drag on growth potential.”

The second-largest economy in the world, China, is now expected to develop at a slower rate, to 3.5 per cent in 2030 and 1 per cent or less by 2050, according to experts. In comparison to earlier estimates of 4.3 per cent and 1.6 per cent, respectively, this is less.

China’s economy grew by 3 per cent last year, which was one of the country’s slowest rates of growth in recent memory due to economic restrictions and a real estate crisis. Its final reopening gave rise to optimism that the economy will improve this year. However, as exports plummet and the real estate downturn worsens, the recovery has lost momentum. Additionally, economists surveyed by Bloomberg have lowered their growth projections for 2024 even further, to below 5 per cent.

The updated prognosis comes as the international community re-evaluates how to deal with a China that may be nearing a power peak.

The US and the Group of Seven countries are increasingly examining signs of deep-seated structural issues in China, spotting possibilities that could ultimately boost the West’s position against a collapsing geopolitical rival, while also taking the slowdown’s wider implications into account. Commodities and stocks are already in disorder due to this year’s setbacks.

Additionally, China is coping with more serious, long-term issues. The country had its first population decline since the 1960s in 2017, which has stoked fears about declining productivity. Confidence has also been impacted by regulatory crackdowns and geopolitical conflicts with the US and other Western governments.

The US, however, seems to be doing better than many economists had anticipated just a few months ago. The ability of the economy to avoid a recession for the time being has been boosted by a strong labour market, robust consumer spending, and moderate inflation.

According to Bloomberg Economics, prospective US growth will be 1.7 per cent in 2022–2023, with long-term projections indicating a gradual decline to 1.5 per cent by 2050.