For the first time since 2008, gas prices in US surpassed $4 per gallon

For the first time since 2008, the average cost of a gallon of normal gasoline has reached $4.

In electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange, U.S. crude rose $5.21 to $120.89 per barrel, while the global benchmark surpassed $130.

According to Bloomberg, the all-time high for oil prices was $147.50 in July 2008.

According to AAA, the price of regular gas increased by over 41 cents during the first full week of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

According to GasBuddy, California has the most expensive gasoline in the US, with drivers spending an average of $5.32 a gallon.

The cheapest gas is found in Oklahoma, where it costs roughly $3.64.

According to Bloomberg, the all-time high for gas prices in the United States was $4.10 in July 2008.As of early Monday, the average gas price was 4 cents away from reaching that record, prompting an exclamatory tweet from De Haan.

According to Yardeni Research, the average American household spent $3,100 on petrol in 2021.

However, according to a survey by an investment research firm, the recent increase in petrol prices might cost Americans up to $2,000 more this year.

