Flashback Friday: Looking back at the 'flying Maharajah'  

A recent Economic Times report said that the Maharajah will no longer serve as Air India's mascot as the Tata Group is planning to re-vamp and redesign the airline. The report indicated that a large number of international passengers may not be able to connect with Maharajah, who wears a turban and has a large moustache.

Sources also said that as a part of its rebranding exercise, the Air India is developing a new colour palette consisting of red, white and purple instead of its former red and white. The addition of purple comes from Vistara's palette which is said to merge with Air India.

Initially designed for an in-flight memo pad, Air India's iconic mascot was inspired by the image of Syed Wajid Ali, an industrialist from Pakistan. It was conceived by the airline's Commercial Director, Bobby Kooka, the airline's art director and publicity head Jal Cowasji, and illustrator Umesh Rao of the Bombay-based advertising firm J Walter Thompson.

As the Maharajah took to the skies, the mascot instantly became a highly recognised symbol of Indian luxury and hospitality with his potbelly, an enormous curling moustache, a striped turban and a closed-eye calm look on his face.

The Maharajah was later featured on posters made by a group of designers at Air India's in-house art studio. In later years, foreign artists and designers were also commissioned, which increased the Maharajah's visual appeal. The most recognisable travel posters created by the airline between 1946 and 1972 were included in Rogue's Gallery, a collection released by Air India in 1977. Some witty ones that even piqued politicians were included in this collection.

A few iconic posters feature the Maharaja laying down his jacket to welcome a pretty passenger onboard and rescuing a mermaid from the sea in Sydney. A few other notable ones include the Maharajah joining a line of capuchin friars in Rome and playing the tabla among the Beatles in London.

“He can be a lover boy in Paris, a sumo wrestler in Tokyo, a pavement artist, a Red Indian, a monk... he can effortlessly flirt with the beauties of the world. And most importantly, he can get away with it all. Simply because he is the Maharajah," Forbes India quoted the late Kooka as saying.

Even though the airline battled with rising debts and countless inefficiencies, the Maharajah continued to make his appearances with grace. However, it is now time for him to leave.