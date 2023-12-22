Flashback Friday: Looking at Amazon’s evolution from ‘earth’s biggest bookstore’ to an e-commerce giant  

Amazon – the well-known trillion-dollar e-commerce giant has come a long way meandering across time, to form an ocean: offering a wide range of products and services for consumers across global markets to choose from.

In this edition of Flashback Friday, we look back at Amazon: how it began as a book-seller and eventually became one of the world's biggest e-commerce businesses.

Founded on July 5, 1994, Amazon officially started its journey under the name "Cadabra" by Jeff Bezos, a recent Princeton graduate, in a garage space at his rental home in Bellevue, Washington. However, due to the unappealing resemblance of "Cadabra" to "cadaver," Bezos changed the name to Amazon Inc within a few months.

The name "Amazon" was selected mainly because it started with the alphabet's first letter and was connected to the enormous river in South America. Bezos determined that books would be the most sensible product to sell online at first based on his research. Subsequently, the Amazon website was launched, operating out of the same garage and delivering to all 50 US states and 45 countries.

Amazon was not the first business to do this; in 1991, Computer Literacy, a bookstore in Silicon Valley, started selling books from its catalogue to its tech-savvy patrons. The unique aspect about Amazon was that it promised to ship any book, anywhere, to any reader.

In the initial years, Amazon, like many start-ups, experienced losses. A turning point came in 1996, when revenues surged to $8.5 million, while losses declined by $100,000 per quarter.

Although Bezos maintained from the beginning that Amazon.com was more than just a consumer goods company, the website was founded as a bookshop. According to him, Amazon is a technological corporation that specialises in making online shopping easier for customers.

Initially, there was a lot of mistrust towards the Amazon.com business plan. The company was derided by financial journalists and analysts who called it “Amazon(dot)bomb”.

Until the last quarter of 2001, the company's lack of profitability appeared to validate its detractors.

In the final quarter of 2001, following a hectic Christmas shopping season, Amazon managed to turn a profit for the first time since expanding outside books in 1998. Amazon's first profitable year started in 2003, when net profits increased from $3 million in the last quarter of 2002 to $73 million in the same quarter of 2003. They ended up making $35 million for the entire year of 2003 as a result, compared to losing $149 million the year before.

Bezos brushed off critics, saying they were unaware of the Internet's enormous growth potential. He said that a business had to "Get Big Fast," a phrase he had printed on T-shirts for his staff, in order to be successful as an internet shop.

In the end, the business quickly expanded into other markets.

With the introduction of Amzon's Associates programme, other websites began listing goods for sale, and Amazon.com would handle order fulfilment and commission payments.

Sales of music and videos began as the company expanded internationally by acquiring online bookshops in Germany and the UK. In addition, the company sold toys, games, software, home improvement supplies, video games, consumer electronics, and much more by 1999.

Eventually, Amazon needed more financial backing to maintain its growth. As a result, Amazon raised $54 million to go public on the NASDAQ market in May 1997—less than two years after it first opened its virtual doors to customers and without ever turning a profit.

As a technological company, Amazon introduced Amazon Web Services (AWS) in 2002. Initially, AWS provided developers and marketers with information on Internet traffic patterns, website popularity, and other statistics. Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2), which allows for the small- or large-scale rental of computer processing capacity, was added to the company's AWS portfolio in 2006. In that same year, data storage via the Internet could be rented through the Simple Storage Service (S3).

In 2007, Amazon.com entered the e-book market with the launch of its Kindle e-readers, playing a pivotal role in revitalising the industry. The introduction of the Kindle Fire tablet in 2011 further solidified Amazon's presence, accounting for half of the tablets using Google's Android operating system by 2012. Initially praised by book publishers for helping clear slow-selling backlists, tensions arose as Amazon pushed for fixed, lower prices on new e-books, straining relations with the publishing industry.

The conflict escalated in 2010, leading to Amazon temporarily removing all Macmillan books in response to pricing disputes. Despite initial resistance, Amazon eventually allowed publishers to set e-book prices. The company's expansion into publishing with initiatives like AmazonEncore and Amazon Publishing, coupled with the dominance of Kindle e-books in 2011, transformed Amazon from a bookseller into a major industry competitor, challenging traditional publishers.

With a startling $1.045 trillion in market capitalisation, Amazon ranks fifth in the globe and has solidified its position as a worldwide behemoth that has transformed the way we live and shop. Beyond only delivering products, it branched out to selling smart speakers like "Alexa" and offering media streaming services. The company’s success is attributed to the very fact that it was able to strategically capitalise on the success and growth of the internet.