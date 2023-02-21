Fired? Then move on: Seven ex-Google employees seek to build a firm

A Google senior manager recently fired as part of the tech giant's cost-cutting measure seeks to start his own business within six weeks. Six other former Google employees who were also let go similarly are helping to support the man, Henry Kirk.

One of the 12,000 employees let go by Google was Kirk, who spent eight years working there.

Kirk now targets to build his own design and development studio in New York and San Francisco in six weeks, along with his team.

Why six weeks? Because Krik wants to set up the new company before Google's 60-day layoff notice window ends.

Kirk said in a LinkedIn post narrating his story, "I have 52 days left. I need your help."

"Today, I'm taking a leap forward and turning this tragedy into an opportunity. I'm teaming up with 6 outstanding #xooglers to shape and own our futures. But there's one catch…my partners and their families have given me just 52 days to get this going and land projects, or we must go back to job searching. I am determined not to fail, so I need your assistance," he wrote in a LinkedIn post

While Kirk thinks this is probably the worst time to do it, he says that's the interesting and difficult part.

"Here's where you can help…I would appreciate introductions to your network. Please give likes and reposts to get the word out. I'm looking for conversations to identify opportunities where my team can help a business go from 0 to 1 or 1 to 100 through our end-to-end software services -research, design, and development," he noted.

Kirk and his team want to use their startup to provide design and research tools for other companies' apps and websites, engineering projects for businesses without the necessary expertise, and support startups in expanding and securing funding.

"Seven of the finest ex-Googlers are fired-up, eager to research, design, and develop the most scrappy to ambitious software projects (and we'll do it quickly)," Kirk added.

The ex-Google senior manager's post is trending, and comments say Kirk's journey is an incredibly inspiring story of recently laid-off tech workers.