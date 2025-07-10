Ferrero to acquire WK Kellogg in $3 billion deal to expand US presence

Ferrero, the Italian company behind iconic brands such as Nutella, Ferrero Rocher, and Tic Tac, is set to acquire WK Kellogg, the US cereal maker known for Froot Loops and Frosted Flakes, in a deal valued at approximately $3 billion. According to a Reutersreport, the acquisition is expected to be finalised later this week. WK Kellogg, which was spun off from Kellogg Company in 2023, is a key player in the US breakfast food market. Despite recent struggles with declining sales and consumer concerns over artificial additives, WK Kellogg still holds a significant portfolio, including popular cereals like Rice Krispies and Special K. The company’s current market capitalisation is around $1.5 billion, with outstanding debt of more than $500 million.

Ferrero’s strategy to diversify and grow in the US

For Ferrero, this acquisition is a strategic move to diversify its portfolio beyond confectionery and expand further in the US market. In recent years, the privately held company, under the leadership of Chairman Giovanni Ferrero, has steadily increased its presence in the US with acquisitions such as Wells Enterprises, the maker of Blue Bunny ice cream, and a $2.8 billion purchase of Nestlé’s US chocolate business.

By adding WK Kellogg to its portfolio, Ferrero would not only deepen its footprint in the US but also break into the breakfast food segment, marking a significant shift from its focus on sweets. The deal is in line with broader trends in the food industry, where companies are diversifying into new categories as consumer preferences shift towards healthier, more natural options.

WK Kellogg, facing declining demand for its sugary cereals, has recently attempted to reformulate its products to address concerns over artificial food dyes. As consumers increasingly seek healthier breakfast choices, Ferrero’s acquisition could allow it to tap into a growing market for better-for-you cereals while also leveraging its global distribution network to expand WK Kellogg’s reach.

Shifting landscape in the food industry

The deal comes amid a wave of consolidation in the packaged food sector, with companies like PepsiCo and Hostess Brands also making strategic acquisitions to diversify their portfolios. If the deal goes through, Ferrero’s purchase of WK Kellogg would mark a significant expansion into a new vertical, bringing its brands to millions of breakfast tables across the US, Canada, and the Caribbean.