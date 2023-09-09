Excl: India may liberalise foreign investment in non-services sector through ‘pre-establishment’ protection

In order to boost foreign inflows into India’s manufacturing and industrial sectors, New Delhi plans to allow investment liberalisation in the ‘non-services sector’ by offering dispute settlement safeguards to potential investors against future political and economic risks.

Sources said that the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) could soon get the mandate to negotiate a chapter on investment liberalisation in the ‘non-services sector’ in the ongoing Free Trade Agreement (FTA) discussions.

They said the investment chapter in the ongoing FTAs could include ‘pre-establishment’ protection to potential investors in non-services sector whereby they would get bilateral treaty protection through State-State Dispute Settlement (SSDS) on their investment even before the venture is established in the territory of either country.

This is a major turnaround from India’s stand since 2015 when New Delhi decided to shun pre-establishment commitments on investments in the non-services sector as it risked limiting the policy space, and it revised the Model Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) to allow treaty protection to investment ventures only post-establishment.

Model BIT says: "…nothing in this Treaty shall extend to any pre-investment activity related to establishment, acquisition or expansion of any investment, or to any measure related to such pre-investment activities, including terms and conditions under such measure which continue to apply post-investment to the management, conduct, operation, sale or other disposition of such investments”.

Presently, India provides liberalisation commitments in the pre-establishment phase only in the ‘services sector’ while its post-establishment protection is covered in the BIT.

Traditionally investment treaties have been protective (post-establishment) but as the global trade evolved, these treaties came to encompass liberalisation (pre-establishment) elements as well such as the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) in 1994.

Of late, the altered patterns of international production, emergence of global value chains, development of new consumption trends, more and easier access to market information, and a tougher international competitive environment have all affected the way countries negotiate investment treaties.

Sources said the plan is also to replace the present Investor-State Dispute Settlement Mechanism which has been the major cause for India’s cautious 2015 BIT due to adverse arbitration awards being faced by the country. Instead, dispute resolutions would be through State-State Dispute Settlement Mechanism.

They said the bilateral treaties would explicitly list the specific sectors where the scope of investment commitments would be protected, rather than issue a negative list where each side is considered to have liberalised all sectors, except those highlighted as ‘No Go’ areas.

India’s attempts to conclude international investment agreements (IIAs) have yielded limited success as FTAs with Australia, Mauritius and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) do not contain provisions for overall protection and the standalone BITs with Brazil, Belarus and Kyrgyzstan are not yet in force. FTA negotiations with the United Kingdom, the European Union (EU) and Canada, including for an investment chapter, are ongoing.

The Parliamentary Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on “New Foreign Trade Policy 2021-26” found “the number of BITs/Investment Agreements signed post 2015 and the number under negotiations as inadequate and not commensurate with the growth of India’s interest in this domain and her rising stature in global affairs.”