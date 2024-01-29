Evergrande crumbles: China's real estate giant faces liquidation

Towering skyscrapers were once the signature of China's economic boom, and Evergrande Group, the world's most indebted developer, stood proudly at the forefront. But in a recent blow to the industry, a Hong Kong court has ordered Evergrande's liquidation, sending shockwaves through global markets and leaving behind a mountain of debt and uncertainty.

Evergrande's troubles stemmed from its aggressive borrowing strategy, fueled by China's rapid real estate expansion. With around $300 billion in liabilities owed to banks, suppliers, and millions of individual investors, the company eventually became too big to sustain itself.

The court-ordered liquidation marks the beginning of a complex process. Liquidators will take control of Evergrande's assets, aiming to recoup some of the outstanding debts. However, this task is far from easy. Most valuable assets have already been seized by creditors or are tied up in unfinished projects, leaving behind significantly diminished holdings.

Creditors holding offshore debt might receive a small portion of their money back, with estimates suggesting a meagre 3.4% recovery rate. But ongoing investigations into the company's leadership could further reduce this already slim hope.

Beyond the numbers: Human cost and uncertainty

The story of Evergrande's downfall goes beyond financial figures. Thousands of homeowners face the unsettling reality of unfinished apartments and uncertain futures. The social and political implications are also significant as authorities grapple with maintaining stability while addressing the anxieties of the public and the demands of creditors.

Evergrande's collapse is a major blow to China's already fragile real estate sector. Analysts worry about a domino effect, with other embattled developers potentially facing similar fates. This could lead to job losses, decreased investment, and even social unrest.