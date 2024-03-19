European start-ups navigate complex debt deals amid funding downturn

In the wake of a funding drought gripping Europe's venture capital scene, start-ups are turning to intricate debt arrangements to secure vital capital.

The allure of convertible debt, which morphs into equity over time, has seen a surge in adoption among companies seeking cash injections without risking unfavourable valuations.

However, as these deals grow in complexity, concerns arise over the potential power shift towards investors and the heightened risks faced by companies.

Here’s what’s happening.

Rise of convertible debt deals

The shift towards convertible debt deals among European venture capital-backed firms has been notable.

With the volume of such debt soaring to a record $2.5 billion in 2023 from $1.7 billion in 2022, start-ups are increasingly embracing this financial instrument.

Ultra-low interest rates have facilitated this trend, allowing companies to secure funding discreetly while avoiding the scrutiny of updated valuations through traditional equity rounds.

Complexity brings risks

While convertible debt offers a lifeline for cash-hungry start-ups, the growing complexity of these deals is raising eyebrows.

Investors, seeking greater upside potential, are pushing for terms that could tilt the balance of power away from company founders.

This includes clauses that grant investors larger stakes or increased control if certain milestones aren't met.

As James Wootton of law firm Linklaters highlights, the struggle to secure funding has led to increasingly structured deals that favour investors, potentially placing companies at risk.

Navigating uncertain terrain

For start-ups navigating the treacherous waters of funding scarcity, convertible debt presents a double-edged sword.

While it offers a lifeline in the short term, the postponement of valuation discussions may merely delay the inevitable reckoning.

Reuters cited Josef Fuss of Taylor Wessing who underscored this sentiment, noting that companies are essentially "kicking the can down the road," banking on future market improvements to justify their valuations.

However, with no guarantees of market resurgence, this strategy could backfire.

Challenges in the venture capital market

The broader context of the venture capital market in Europe reveals a stark reality for early-stage firms.

As venture fundraising plunges from $130 billion in 2021 to $62 billion in 2023, start-ups find themselves in a funding crunch.

James Downing, managing director for Europe at venture lender Hercules, describes the current market as the "hardest" in his professional career.

Fintech, software, and consumer-focused companies are particularly vulnerable, struggling to secure traditional bank loans amidst tightening credit conditions.

Balancing act

While debt may provide a temporary reprieve, it's not without its limitations.

Despite the surge in convertible debt issuance, not all firms are on the brink of financial collapse or dodging revaluations.

Companies like Norwegian lithium-ion battery firm Morrow attest to the challenges posed by the evolving capital markets while emphasising their proactive approach to securing funding.

Nonetheless, the broader sentiment remains cautious, with concerns lingering over the sustainability of delaying revaluations in the hopes of a market turnaround.