EU suspends tariff retaliation for six months in response to US agreement

The European Union announced on Monday that it will suspend its planned countermeasures against US tariffs for six months. This move follows a tariff deal struck between EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and US President Donald Trump on July 27, aiming to ease trade tensions between the two major economic blocs. The countermeasures, which were set to take effect on August 7, targeted around €93 billion worth of US goods, including soybeans, aircraft, and bourbon whiskey. “The Commission will take the necessary steps to suspend for six months the EU’s countermeasures against the US,” an EU spokesperson said, highlighting the ongoing negotiations to finalise a Joint Statement. The pause on the retaliatory tariffs is expected to come into effect by August 5.

Progress, but issues remain

While the suspension marks a positive step in restoring trade stability between the EU and the US, the dispute is far from over. Several critical issues remain unresolved, including the exclusion of the EU automotive industry from tariff relief, which continues to face 25 per cent tariffs. Additionally, the US Executive Order announced on July 31 does not provide relief for certain strategic sectors, such as aircraft manufacturing.

The EU’s move to delay its countermeasures represents a significant concession from one of the US’s largest trading partners. Under the deal, the US agreed to reduce its tariff rate to 15 per cent on most European goods. However, the EU has expressed concerns over the specifics of the deal, particularly the lack of clarity on investment commitments. The US also committed to buying $750 billion worth of energy from the EU, but it remains unclear how this will be executed.

Uncertainty surrounds future negotiations