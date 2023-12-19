EU launches first probe under Digital Services Act, targets X over suspected violations

The European Union (EU) has initiated its inaugural investigation under the Digital Services Act (DSA), focusing on social media giant X over suspected breaches, particularly related to posts following Hamas' attacks on Israel.

The DSA, implemented in November last year, mandates large online platforms to take more robust measures against illegal content and threats to public security. The investigation will centre on combatting the dissemination of illegal content within the EU and assessing the effectiveness of measures, including X's recently introduced "Community Notes" feature for user-driven fact-checking, Reuters reported.

The inquiry will scrutinise the data access X provides to researchers. Notably, over 100 studies on X, formerly known as Twitter, were altered or suspended due to restrictions imposed by its owner, Elon Musk, limiting access to the platform.

While the investigation does not pronounce X guilty of any infringement, a senior EU official emphasised the grounds prompting the detailed scrutiny. X maintains its commitment to complying with the DSA and is actively cooperating with the regulatory process, asserting the importance of a non-politically influenced and law-abiding investigative process.

In response to the EU's action, Elon Musk, owner of X, took to the platform, questioning EU industry chief Thierry Breton about similar actions against other social media platforms. Musk defended X's position, stating, "Because if you have those issues with this platform, and none are perfect, the others are much worse."

The investigation stems from concerns raised by fake images and misleading information flooding X and other social media platforms following Hamas' attacks on Israel in October. EU Commissioner Thierry Breton reminded X, Meta, TikTok, and Alphabet of their DSA obligations. X, along with other platforms, highlighted steps to combat disinformation, while Musk challenged Breton over the disinformation charge.

The EU Commission plans to conduct an in-depth investigation, involving additional information requests, interviews, and inspections. It will also review X's measures to enhance transparency and Blue check subscriptions. The DSA, imposing new rules on content moderation, user privacy, and transparency, holds the potential for fines up to 6 per cent of a firm's global turnover for any breach.

(With inputs from Reuters)