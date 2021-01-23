Empty streets in Davos as World Economic Forum goes virtual

Davos in Switzerland is normally very crowded at this time of the year thanks to World Economic Forum (WEF). However, the streets of the ski resort are deserted this year as WEF went online this time due to coronavirus pandemic. This year, world's great and good will interact virtually. There is no shortage of topics as the world economy is in deep crisis after a year marred by the COVID crisis. Soaring unemployment and debt levels, growing income inequality and climate change have proven to be great impediments in global progress.

"We have practically assembled the same high level - and also amount - of global decision-makers for politics, business, society as we usually do in Davos." said WEF chief Klaus Schwab in an interview with Reuters.

"What makes Davos different is that you do not just have some heads of state or some top business leaders, you have practically everyone who counts coming together," he added.

Heads of states, CEOs, civil society leaders, global media and youth leaders from Africa, Asia, Europe, Middle East, Latin America and North America will attend the WEF virtually this year.

The WEF is hoping that normalcy returns and has planned a face-to-face meeting in Singapore in May.

The World Economic Forum 2021 kicks off on Monday (January 25) and ends on Friday (January 29).