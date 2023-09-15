Elon Musk's X Corp. seeks resolution in Twitter severance pay lawsuits: Report 

Elon Musk's X Corp. has taken a significant step towards resolving a series of lawsuits filed by thousands of former Twitter employees who said that they were denied severance pay following Musk’s acquisition of the social media giant last year. In an exclusive memo obtained by Bloomberg News, attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan, representing the affected workers, announced that Twitter has agreed to engage in mediation to address the legal claims.

The legal battle, which has been ongoing for nearly ten months, revolves around allegations of labour and workplace violations, primarily centred on X Corp.'s failure to provide severance packages to employees laid off during the aftermath of the $44 billion acquisition. Over the course of this dispute, approximately 2,000 former Twitter employees have been pushed into negotiation by the company, a move that Shannon Liss-Riordan criticised in court filings due to Twitter's non-participation.

Liss-Riordan's memo, sent to her clients and viewed by Bloomberg News, declared the latest development: “After 10 months of pressing them in every direction, we have succeeded in getting Twitter to the table. Twitter wants to mediate with us in a global attempt to settle all claims we have filed.”

Sources familiar with the matter, who wished to remain anonymous, have confirmed that X Corp. is now complying with a court order to engage in mediation to address these disputes.

The mediation sessions have been scheduled for December 1 and December 2, as disclosed in Liss-Riordan’s memo. The parties involved will work alongside a mediator in an effort to reach an amicable resolution to the long-standing disputes.

In response to the developments, Liss-Riordan issued a statement on behalf of the affected employees, saying, “We are very proud to be representing nearly 2,000 former Twitter employees, in individual arbitrations as well as more than a dozen class action lawsuits in court. We are working hard to recover what they are owed.”

(With inputs from Bloomberg)