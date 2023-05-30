Elon Musk lands in Beijing; expected to meet senior Chinese officials in first visit since 3 years

Elon Musk is expected to meet senior officials in China this week said three unnamed people with knowledge of the matter as per Reuters reports.

This would be Musk's first trip to the country in three years.

As per sources, he is expected to meet senior Chinese officials and will also visit Tesla's Shanghai plant.

It isn't yet clear as to who exactly will the Tesla CEO meet and what they would discuss as the sources declined to answer and requested anonymity.

Tesla and China's State Council Information Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Musk's private jet lands in Beijing As per a Reuters news agency witness, a private jet, which is used by Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk has landed in Beijing.

According to a flight aggregation website ADS-B Exchange, Musk’s private jet, a 2015 Gulfstream G650ER, was seen leaving Alaska before crossing over Japan and South Korea on Tuesday morning.

The jet with its identifying tail number could be seen at Beijing Capital International Airport on Tuesday, according to the Reuters witness.

After the United States, China is Tesla's second-largest market, also the electric carmaker company's Shanghai plant is its largest production hub.

His visit to China would be the first after he took the internet by storm with his bizarre dance moves during a 2020 event at Tesla's plant in Shanghai. .@elonmusk knows how to get down pic.twitter.com/yIwcByxAuL — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) March 6, 2023 ×

This would also mark his first visit to the country since the COVID-19 pandemic.

This also comes after Tesla is facing challenges including intense competition from Chinese automaker companies that are exporting their vehicles as demand in the world's largest auto market weakens.

Earlier this month, Musk in a conversation with CNBC had said, "There are some constraints on our ability to expand in China." He added: "It's not a demand issue."

In the same interview, Musk said tensions between the United States and China "should be a concern for everyone." Tesla's road to India and a Chinese stumble Tesla has not yet entered the world's fifth-largest economy.

While Elon Musk has criticised what he said were India's high import taxes, India is averse to the idea of letting Tesla sell electric vehicles made in China.

In April 2022, speaking at Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, India's road transport minister Nitin Gadkari said that Tesla's proposition of "manufacturing in China and selling in India" cannot be an acceptable one.

He said, "If Elon Musk is ready to manufacture in India, we have all the competencies and technology. Our request to him is to manufacture in India. India is a huge market, we have ports here. He could make in India and export all over."

(With inputs from agencies)