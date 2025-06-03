/Elon Musk’s Neuralink raises $650 million to expand brain-computer interface technology

Elon Musk’s neurotechnology startup Neuralink has successfully raised $650 million in a Series E funding round, advancing its mission to merge the human brain with cutting-edge digital systems.

This latest capital infusion comes just as Musk is refocusing on his core business ventures—Tesla, Neuralink, xAI and SpaceX—following his decision to step away from his role with the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

With support from high-profile investors like ARK Invest, Sequoia Capital, Founders Fund, and Thrive Capital, Neuralink is poised to accelerate its clinical trials and bring its life-changing technology to a broader group of patients.

Neuralink is pushing the envelope on brain-computer interface (BCI) technology, aiming to restore critical abilities such as speech, mobility, and vision for people with severe neurological impairments. The funds raised will enable the company to expand clinical trial access and further develop advanced devices that aim to seamlessly integrate biological brains with artificial intelligence (AI).

In a statement, Neuralink emphasised that the funding will help “restore independence for those with unmet medical needs” while pushing the boundaries of what's possible in neurotechnology. The company’s experimental devices, which decode neural signals to control computers and robotic systems, are already being used by five patients with severe paralysis. These patients are able to control both digital and physical devices using only their thoughts.

The FDA recently granted Neuralink a ‘breakthrough’ designation for its speech restoration system, which could provide a much-needed alternative for those unable to communicate due to paralysis.

This follows an earlier designation for its vision-restoring device, underscoring the potential of the technology to dramatically improve patients’ quality of life. Neuralink’s trials are underway in three countries—the US, China, and the UAE—with plans to expand as the technology evolves.

Elon Musk's expanding empire

This recent funding milestone comes as Musk shifts focus back to his business empire after stepping down from his advisory role in DOGE, the cost-cutting initiative he led within the Trump administration.

With the new developments at xAI, Musk's AI company, and Neuralink advancing rapidly, Musk’s strategic pivot suggests an even stronger commitment to his tech ventures.

In a related move, xAI has also raised significant funds, with a $5 billion debt package and a $300 million stock sale, valuing the company at $113 billion. Musk’s focus on xAI and Neuralink signals his intention to lead multiple frontier technologies, from AI to neurotechnology, and drive these industries toward new heights of innovation.

Musk has emphasised the critical importance of AI, neurotechnology, and space exploration in shaping the future. “Back to spending 24/7 at work and sleeping in conference/server/factory rooms,” Musk wrote in a post on X.

Neuralink’s progress in clinical trials represents a crucial milestone in the development of brain-computer interfaces. The company is now looking to broaden its impact, expanding beyond a select group of patients to a wider demographic, while continuing to refine and perfect its devices.

While the technology remains experimental, the potential for transformative change is clear. By helping people with disabilities regain lost functions, Neuralink could change the landscape of healthcare. The integration of AI with human cognition is still in its infancy, but with continued investment, the company could open the door to a future where cognitive and physical limitations are significantly reduced.

Musk’s Neuralink and xAI have a shared vision of leveraging the power of artificial intelligence to enhance human capabilities, whether that’s by improving how we communicate, interact with the world, or even think.

As more companies enter the brain-computer interface space, Neuralink’s leadership in the field could have a profound impact on both healthcare and the AI industry, making it a critical player in shaping how we interact with emerging technologies in the coming decades.

With this new funding, Neuralink is set to deepen its commitment to innovation and continue its groundbreaking work, opening up new possibilities for a future where the lines between human cognition and artificial intelligence are increasingly blurred.