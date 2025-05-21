Elon Musk plans to cut back political spending, shifts focus to Tesla

Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, has indicated that he plans to scale back his political donations in the future, marking a significant shift in his previously high-profile role as a financial backer of Republican causes, including President Donald Trump.

Speaking during a video interview at the Qatar Economic Forum, Musk announced that he would be doing “a lot less” political spending going forward, citing that he had “done enough” in the political arena.

Musk’s comments, made on May 20, come after a year of extensive political donations, where he contributed more than $250 million in support of Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, as well as Republican-backed causes.

His political influence peaked with his involvement in various election campaigns, including a $25 million donation in a bid to sway the Wisconsin Supreme Court race. However, the political strategy backfired when Musk’s chosen candidate lost, and his growing influence became a liability, leading some Republicans to question the billionaire’s impact.

Focus shifts to Tesla

Musk’s remarks signal a retreat from the political stage as he turns his attention back to his business interests, particularly Tesla. He emphasised that he was committed to the electric vehicle company for at least another five years, despite ongoing challenges.

Tesla’s stock has been under pressure, down 14 per cent this year, and sales have been in decline, particularly in Europe. However, Musk remains optimistic, stating that Tesla’s sales are “doing well” and that he doesn’t anticipate any “meaningful sales shortfall”. His reassurance that “it’s already turned around” comes despite the public concerns over Tesla’s performance in key markets.

Musk also downplayed fears that his political activities had damaged Tesla’s brand, particularly among left-leaning consumers. He claimed that while some buyers had turned away from the company due to his political affiliations, Tesla had gained support from other demographics, particularly those on the political right.

The CEO made it clear that he was not bothered by any negative media coverage against his companies. He criticised the protesters, calling their actions “evil” and stating that many would face prison time for vandalising Tesla’s property.

As Musk navigates the public backlash, his focus on maintaining control over Tesla’s future is evident. He reiterated that his interest in owning more shares of the company was not driven by financial gain but by a desire for greater authority in shaping its direction. “It’s not a money thing. It’s a reasonable control thing,” Musk said.

Future plans

While Musk’s attention remains on Tesla, his other major business, SpaceX, also continues to perform well. Musk spoke about the possibility of spinning off the Starlink satellite internet business but made it clear that he was in no rush to do so.

He acknowledged that going public could raise capital but would come with significant overhead costs and the potential for lawsuits. Musk also touched on his role in government initiatives, particularly the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), where he has faced both praise and criticism. While Musk defended the department’s efforts, he acknowledged that its influence over federal spending had been limited.

Musk's relationship with the political sphere has clearly evolved. Once a key ally to Trump, he now says he plans to spend less on political causes unless a compelling reason arises in the future.

“If I see a reason to do political spending in the future, I will do it,” Musk stated, although he seemed uninterested in pursuing further political donations at the moment. His pivot away from politics marks a noticeable shift from his earlier zeal for using his wealth and influence to shape the political landscape.

Critique of critics

During the same interview, Musk took aim at critics such as Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who had questioned Musk’s political spending and the impact of his cost-cutting measures. Musk denied that his spending cuts would harm vulnerable populations, a point raised by Gates in recent interviews. He also lashed out at the media, accusing them of undermining his leadership and distorting his intentions.

Despite the controversy surrounding his political and business activities, Musk remains confident in his future leadership role at Tesla and his ability to navigate the challenges ahead. As he continues to manage multiple high-profile ventures, the billionaire appears to be focusing on a balance between his corporate responsibilities and a reduced political footprint.