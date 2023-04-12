Elon Musk jokes his dog is new Twitter CEO; calls for AI regulatory body

Twitter owner Elon Musk in a rare wide-ranging interview opened up on takeover of the social media company and the wave of lay offs in the Silicon Valley shortly after he took over the company last year. Asked about his first impressions of Twitter, Musk chuckled and said that he thought of it as "a really nice office building".

Musk, in an interview with BBC said that Twitter before him was being run "like a non-profit." and that without a "drastic action", it had just "four months to live".

Musk voted for Biden

Putting aside the previous speculations of Musk being a closeted Republican, Musk said that he voted for Joe Biden in the last US presidential election.

"Definitely close to half the country voted for Trump. I was not one of them," Musk told BBC.

Musk says he is 'no longer the CEO of Twitter'

In an interview that had its tense moments, Musk stops the BBC interviewer to say that he is "no longer the CEO of Twitter."

When asked who is the CEO of Twitter, he names his pet dog Floki, a Shiba Inu, the canine breed that symbolises Dogecoin.

Elon Musk justifies mass layoffs

Saying that Twitter had 8,000 employees when he took over and it now operates with just 1,500 people, Musk told BBC that while it is "not fun at all" to fire people, he still had to do it.

"It's not possible to talk with that many people face to face," Musk said.

I should not tweet after 3 AM: Elon Musk

Musk agreed that he has shot himself in the foot multiple times by tweeting uncontrollably.

"I think I should not tweet after 3 AM," he said.

Elon Musk calls for AI regulatory body

Elon Musk said that while developments in the field of Artificial Intelligence were ongoing for many years, a ChatGPT like chatbot had provided it an "easy interface".

"There should be a regulatory body to make sure it doesn't present a danger to the public," Musk said.

