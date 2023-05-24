Egypt's IMF package faces challenges as devaluation concerns weigh on economy

Egypt finds itself in a race against time as it strives to resolve its currency dilemma while pursuing much-needed financial assistance from Gulf countries and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The North African nation is grappling with economic challenges, including a struggling currency and the urgent need for external funding. The country has been engaged in negotiations with Gulf partners, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Kuwait, to secure much-needed aid. Furthermore, Egypt is also exploring options to secure additional funding from the IMF.

The nation had previously secured a $5.2 billion loan under an IMF program, which expired in 2021. Egypt's government now seeks a new agreement that would provide access to further financial resources and support its reform agenda.

However, the successful conclusion of these negotiations hinges on Egypt addressing its weakening currency and demonstrating a clear path towards economic stability.

The currency has already experienced a significant decline, having lost nearly half its value since last year, resulting in heightened inflation, which has 30 percent. In an attempt to stabilize the currency, the Egyptian pound has been devalued thrice since early 2022.

Nevertheless, investors remain skeptical, believing that the currency has yet to reach its lowest point. Currently trading at 30.9 against the dollar, experts anticipate a potential further drop of at least 16 percent to 37 by the end of the year.

To tackle the currency challenge, Egypt has taken measures to enhance foreign exchange liquidity and stabilize the Egyptian pound. The Central Bank of Egypt has intervened in the market to manage exchange rate fluctuations and mitigate excessive volatility.

The black market exchange rates have added to Egyptian government's worry, with the widening gap between official and unofficial rates fueling speculation. This has led to heightened volatility and uncertainty in the economy, affecting investor confidence and impeding economic recovery.

Egypt needs to resolve its currency crisis to not only secure an IMF assistance but also raise the confidence levels of its Arab allies who are willing to invest in the country. A stable pound would provide a much-needed boost to Egypt's economy, attract more foreign investment, and drive sustainable growth.

A stable pound would also demonstrate the government's commitment to implementing reforms, improving the business climate, and enhancing transparency.