ECB holds interest rates steady amid trade tensions

The European Central Bank (ECB) left its key interest rates unchanged on July 24, halting a year-long monetary easing campaign in the face of stabilising inflation and mounting global trade uncertainty. The deposit facility rate remains at 2.00 per cent, the main refinancing operations rate at 2.15 per cent, and the marginal lending facility at 2.40 per cent. Inflation has now returned to the ECB’s medium-term target of 2 per cent, allowing policymakers to pause and assess incoming economic data before taking further action.

ECB President Christine Lagarde described the eurozone economy as being in a “good place,” with growth slightly better than expected and domestic price pressures easing as wage growth moderates. Lagarde emphasised a cautious, data-driven approach going forward, saying the ECB is “in a wait-and-watch situation” and would not pre-commit to a particular path for rates. The Governing Council reiterated its meeting-by-meeting stance and signalled no urgency to act, even as investors had earlier priced in at least one more rate cut later this year.

Trade uncertainty clouds outlook

The decision comes as the EU scrambles to secure a trade agreement with the United States before a potential tariff hike. The risk of a 15 per cent baseline tariff on EU goods looms large, with diplomats warning that failure to reach a deal could trigger retaliatory measures and a fresh shock to eurozone exports, investment, and household sentiment.

Lagarde acknowledged that trade disputes are a major source of uncertainty. “The sooner this trade uncertainty is resolved, the less uncertainty we will have to deal with,” she said. A 15 per cent tariff would land between the ECB’s baseline and worst-case projections from June, both of which anticipated inflation dipping below 2 per cent in the medium term.

Despite the risks, the eurozone economy has shown resilience. Recent PMI data indicated improving business activity, especially in the services sector, while manufacturing is gradually recovering. Lending activity has also picked up, and inflationary pressures remain contained, at least for now.

Markets scale back rate cut expectations

Lagarde’s upbeat tone and confirmation that projections are largely on track led markets to reduce bets on further rate cuts in 2024. Some economists now see the ECB holding rates steady through next year unless economic conditions deteriorate sharply.