E-Passport era begins in India: Key cities, benefits & how to apply

India has officially launched biometric e-passports in select cities, marking a significant advancement in travel document security and efficiency. This initiative, part of the Passport Seva Programme 2.0, aims to enhance international travel safety and streamline immigration processes for Indian citizens.

What Is an E-Passport?

An e-passport is a traditional passport booklet embedded with a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chip and antenna. This chip securely stores the holder’s personal and biometric information, including their photograph, fingerprints, passport number, and date of birth.

The data is encrypted and protected by international security standards such as Basic Access Control (BAC) and Extended Access Control (EAC), making it difficult to forge or tamper with.

Where Are E-Passports Being Issued?

As of now, e-passports are being issued in the following 13 cities:

• Nagpur

• Bhubaneswar

• Jammu

• Goa

• Shimla

• Raipur

• Amritsar

• Jaipur

• Chennai

• Hyderabad

• Surat

• Ranchi

• Delhi



The Ministry of External Affairs plans to expand the issuance of e-passports to all Passport Seva Kendras across India by mid-2025.

Key Benefits for Travellers

Enhanced Security: The encrypted chip makes it significantly harder to forge or duplicate passports, thereby reducing identity fraud.

Faster Immigration Processing: E-passports facilitate quicker verification at immigration checkpoints, especially in countries equipped with automated e-gates that recognize ICAO-compliant documents.

Global Recognition: India joins over 120 countries that have adopted e-passport technology, aligning with international travel standards.

How to Apply for an E-Passport

The application process for an e-passport remains the same as that for a traditional passport:

1.Online Application: Register and apply through thePassport Seva Portal.

2.Appointment Booking: Schedule an appointment at your nearest Passport Seva Kendra.

3.Biometric Data Submission: Visit the selected center to submit your biometric data and complete the necessary formalities.

If your Regional Passport Office is equipped to issue e-passports, you will automatically receive one upon application or renewal.



What Happens to Existing Passports?

Existing traditional passports will remain valid until their expiry date. There is no immediate requirement to switch to an e-passport. The transition to e-passports will be gradual, ensuring a smooth changeover for all citizens.