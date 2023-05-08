E-highways: Sweden leads the way in sustainable transportation

Sweden is on track to create history as it converts a highway into a first-of-its-kind permanently electrified road. Sweden's pioneering project is expected to pave the way for an additional 3,000 kilometres of electric roads in the country by 2035, as per Euro News.

The project's chosen highway, European route E20, connects logistic hubs between Hallsberg and Örebro, which are positioned in the heart of Sweden's three largest cities, Stockholm, Gothenburg, and Malmö.

The initiative aligns with the EU's momentous decision to mandate zero carbon emissions for all new cars sold by 2035, which has spurred European nations to establish the necessary infrastructure for emissions-free transportation.

The electrified road is expected to work through dynamic charging, allowing vehicles to recharge while driving. As stated by experts, this innovative technology enables vehicles to travel longer distances with smaller batteries and avoid waiting at charging stations.

Although the charging process for the E20 hasn't been finalized yet, there are three charging options: catenary, conductive, and inductive.

The catenary system requires overhead wires that provide electricity to specific types of buses or trams. The conductive charging method is suitable for private cars and heavy-duty vehicles if a conductive system like a rail transfers the electricity. On the other hand, the inductive charging option uses unique equipment buried underneath the road that sends electricity to a coil in the electric vehicle, which then stores it in the battery.

Although the Electric Road System (ERS) primarily targets trucks, a new study indicates that private cars could also reap its advantages. The study showed that integrating home charging with dynamic charging could decrease the battery size of electric cars by as much as 70 percent. The researchers also highlighted that only a quarter of Sweden's roads need to be electrified to make the ERS feasible, and it is not necessary to electrify all roads.