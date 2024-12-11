New Delhi

According to knight Frank, property values in Dubai are expected to continue their relentless comeback following the pandemic, in addition to the 20 per cent surge in 2024. The real estate firm predicted that home prices will increase by 8 per cent market-wide and 5 per cent on average for high-end houses in the coming year.

Many homeowners have become accidental millionaires due to the price surge in the emirates. Knight frank's survey projected that out of the 530,000 properties sold in Dubai since 2002, at least 95,000 are currently valued at more than $1 million.

That is, one in five houses in Dubai is above the million-dollar mark. Faisal Durrani, head of West Asia research at Knight Frank, said, "These days a million-dollar home is really the average price of a single-family home, which highlights how much values have increased in the past four and half years."

The government's response to the pandemic and its relaxed immigration rules enticed a large number of international purchasers, driving up demand for real estate in Dubai. An inflow of rich investors has boosted the Emirate's luxury real estate market, which includes waterfront homes on the city's man-made palm-shaped islands.

Some of the investors include billionaires from Russia, crypto winners, and wealthy Indians and Asians looking for second homes. Dubai has seen significant boom and bust cycles in the past.

However, according to Durrani, the majority of buyers now are end users, and regulations have increased down payments. So, he believes this time there are fewer risks to the boom. Durrani said, "The drivers are very different in this cycle, and we don’t see speculative activity." He added, "There is nothing in the data to suggest we are approaching a cliff-edge moment."