Drowning in debt: Tunisia and Egypt's battle for economic stability

Tunisia and Egypt are inching closer to a severe debt crisis that could have far-reaching implications for the volatile North Africa region. As shortages of essential goods and financial market dysfunction plague the two countries, their wealthy West Asian neighbors, investors, and analysts are growing increasingly concerned, Reuters reported. Egypt has historically been considered "too big to fail" due to its status as the largest economy and most populous nation in North Africa. But Tunisia's role as the birthplace of the Arab Spring complicates the economic current scenario in the region.

President Kais Saied's consolidation of power and crackdown on opponents in Tunisia have ignited a political crisis. Hopes for an International Monetary Fund (IMF) support package remain uncertain. This is largely due to concerns over the country's ability to implement the program amidst its fractured politics.

President Saied's anti-IMF statements do not help Tunisia's case either. He has openly criticized the IMF, asserting that Tunisia will not bow to its "diktats" on subsidy cuts and reductions in the public wage bill. He has also warned that such measures could trigger renewed social upheaval. The country is now at risk of a full-blown balance of payments crisis, with a fiscal deficit estimated to remain around 5 percent of GDP and dwindling foreign exchange reserves.

On the other hand, Egypt grapples with stretched finances despite securing a $3 billion IMF rescue plan in December. Its debt-to-GDP ratio is rapidly approaching 100 percent, and multiple currency devaluations have inflated interest payments on its debt. With over half of the government's revenues projected to be consumed by debt interest payments next year, the situation is becoming increasingly precarious.

A scarcity of dollars in Cairo's local currency markets is further exacerbating the economic challenges faced by the country. The Egyptian pound continues to weaken against the dollar on the streets, trading at over 40 pounds to the dollar, nearly 25 percent below the official exchange rate. Economists predict that interest rates will need to rise even further, setting the stage for a tumultuous economic narrative ahead of next year's presidential elections.

The potential debt default by Tunisia and Egypt carries significant implications for global money managers and regional stability.

Egypt's international bonds have already experienced a 20 percent slump this year, causing concern among asset managers. Reuters quoted veteran Fund Manager Carl Ross as saying that a default by Egypt, a country with a 110 million population, could create ripples of instability throughout the region. While the wealthy Gulf states have traditionally supported financial stability in the region, uncertainties remain about the duration and conditions under which this support will persist.