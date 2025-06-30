Trump says he’ll stick to July 9 tariff deadline, warns countries to finalise trade deals

US President Donald Trump has reaffirmed his intention not to extend the self-imposed July 9 deadline for countries to reach new trade agreements with the United States, signalling that tariffs of up to 25 per cent or more could soon take effect on nations with which the US has not finalised deals by then. Speaking in a taped interview on Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures, aired June 29, Trump said, “I don’t think I’ll need to” extend the cutoff, though he added, “I could, no big deal.”

The president emphasised his preference for sticking to the deadline, even joking on June 27 that he would rather shorten it and simply notify nations, “Congratulations, you’re paying 25 per cent.” He noted that formal letters notifying countries of impending tariffs would begin going out “pretty soon”.

The July 9 cutoff marks the end of a 90-day negotiating window, initially set when the administration suspended sweeping country-based tariffs announced on ‘Liberation Day’ in April. Trump and his trade advisers have used the period to push for agreements aimed at reducing trade deficits and dismantling barriers that disadvantage US goods and services.

Internal doubts persist

However, internal differences over the feasibility of the timeline have surfaced. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, in an interview on Fox Business, cast doubt on the administration’s ability to finalise deals with all major trading partners by July 9. “If we can ink 10 or 12 of the important 18—there are another 20 important relationships—then I think we could have trade wrapped up by Labor Day,” Bessent said. His remarks highlight a more pragmatic approach within the administration, contrasting with Trump’s public hardline posture.

Negotiations are ongoing with several nations, including India, which Trump suggested could be close to reaching an agreement. Indian trade officials recently held meetings in Washington. However, even the high-profile UK trade pact, once touted by the administration as a major breakthrough, still contains unresolved issues. Similarly, the recently concluded China agreement leaves significant gaps, especially around enforcement of fentanyl trafficking rules and US market access.

Trump’s insistence on a hard deadline underscores his administration’s effort to maintain negotiating leverage. But critics warn that pushing nations too aggressively could result in shallow, hastily made deals or, worse, the imposition of disruptive tariffs that may harm US businesses and consumers.