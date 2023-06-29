Dollars of Confidence: Wall Street heavyweights pass Stress Test, clear payout doubts

In some good news (finally) for the financial industry, the annual stress test conducted by the Federal Reserve shows that Wall Street's 23 larges banks are well-prepared to withstand severe economic downturns and real estate market instability, Bloomberg reported. The stress test examines various economic scenarios and helps determine the value of funds banks must set aside as a financial cushion. Despite concerns over new capital requirements and regulatory changes, the results affirm the overall strength and capitalization of the banking industry. Notably, this year's criteria were established prior to the regional bank turmoil that occurred in March.

The annual stress test holds significant importance within the financial industry, as passing scores allow banking giants to return substantial amounts of money to their investors. However, it is expected that the results this year may take time to lead to dividend and buyback announcements, as many banks have expressed the need for clarity on new capital requirements that have been under discussion for several years. The Federal Reserve said that banks could start revealing their payout plans on Friday, but it is also considering overhauling its supervision efforts, Bloomberg reported.

Nonetheless, the stress test results reinforce claims that the banking industry remains robust and well-capitalized. Bloomberg quoted prominent bank executives, including Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co., as saying that increasing the mandatory reserve amounts would negatively impact lending. This year's hypothetical scenario involved: A surge in the U.S. unemployment rate to 10%.

A 40% plunge in commercial real estate prices.

A significant strengthening of the U.S. dollar against major currencies. Additionally, the eight largest U.S. banks faced an exploratory market shock to their trading books for the first time, testing their resilience against greater inflationary pressures and rising interest rates.

According to Michael Barr, the Fed's vice chair for supervision, the stress test is a valuable measure of strength. But he adds that it is essential to remain cautious regarding potential risks and continue efforts to ensure the resilience of banks in various economic scenarios and market shocks.

The additional shock component introduced in this year's stress test will not affect capital requirements directly. Still, it will aid regulators in understanding trading risks and preparing for testing banks against multiple scenarios in the future. The Fed stated that 'the largest banks trading books were resilient to the rising rate environment tested.' This outcome serves as a reassuring response to concerns following recent bank failures.

Late trading saw shares of major banks, including JPMorgan, Wells Fargo & Co., and Goldman Sachs, experience a rise in value. However, some voices cited by Bloomberg, such as Dennis Kelleher from Better Markets, a Washington-based group advocating for stricter financial rules, argued that urgent changes to the stress test format are necessary. They believe the 2023 exams failed to fully capture the extent of risk within the banking system.