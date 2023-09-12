Dojo supercomputer to boost Tesla’s valuation by $600 billion: Morgan Stanley

After Morgan Stanley predicted that Tesla’s Dojo supercomputer would boost the electric vehicle maker’s market value by over $600 billion by accelerating its entry into robotaxis and software services, shares of Tesla rose by 6 per cent on Monday.

The world’s most valuable manufacturer, Tesla, began producing Dojo in July and expects to spend more than $1 billion on it over the course of the following year. Dojo will train AI models for self-driving cars.

According to the analysts at Morgan Stanley led by Adam Jones, Dojo can open up new addressable markets that “extend well beyond selling vehicles at a fixed price.”

In a note drafted on Sunday, Adam Jones said, “If Dojo can help make cars 'see' and 'react,' what other markets could open up? Think of any device at the edge with a camera that makes real-time decisions based on its visual field.”

Ferrari's U.S.-listed shares were replaced by Tesla's stock as the Wall Street brokerage raised it from "equal-weight" to "overweight" and designated it as the "top pick."

According to LSEG data, Morgan Stanley increased its 12-to-18-month price target on Tesla's shares by 60 per cent to $400, making it the highest among Wall Street brokerages. At that price, according to Morgan Stanley’s estimates, the EV manufacturer would have a market value of nearly $1.39 trillion.

Based on the stock’s closing value of $248.5 on Friday, that is almost 76 per cent greater than Tesla's market worth of about $789 billion. On Monday, the stock increased by almost 5.7 per cent to $262.70.

Jonas anticipates Dojo to be the programme and service that adds the most value.

Morgan Stanley increased its revenue forecast for Tesla's network services division from $157 billion to $335 billion in 2040.

By 2040, nearly doubling from 2030, Jonas projects the segment to provide more than 60% of Tesla's core earnings.

“This increase is largely driven by the emerging opportunity we see in third-party fleet licensing, increased ARPU (average monthly revenue per user),” Reuters quoted the analyst as saying.

As per the LSEG statistics, Tesla's 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 57.9 is far higher than those of venerable automakers Ford at 6.31 and General Motors at 4.56.

