DGCA seeks answers from Pratt & Whitney over engine failures in India’s IndiGo
In response to a series of incidents involving engine failures, the DGCA has formally requested Pratt & Whitney to identify the root causes of engine issues and share data related to engine failures on a global scale.
India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the country’s aviation regulator, has taken proactive steps to address concerns surrounding engine failures in IndiGo flights, seeking answers from engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney, as confirmed by the country’s civil aviation ministry on Thursday.
In response to a series of incidents involving engine failures, the DGCA has formally requested Pratt & Whitney to identify the root causes of these engine issues and share data related to engine failures on a global scale.
The move aims to ensure the safety and reliability of aircraft engines in operation.
This is the second instance this year in which Pratt & Whitney has faced scrutiny over engine problems. Earlier this week, the parent company, RTX, disclosed a rare manufacturing flaw that could potentially ground hundreds of Airbus jets in the coming years.
The issue comes on the heels of a recall in July, which affected 200 engines worldwide due to high-pressure turbine parts' snags. Carriers were urged to remove these engines for inspection before September 15.
Pratt & Whitney has indicated its consideration of a phase two recall, targeting the removal of up to 600 engines between 2023 and 2026. Detailed servicing plans are expected to be released within the next 60 days.
According to the statement issued by the Indian civil aviation ministry, eleven engines installed in IndiGo flights were “impacted” by the recall initiated in July.
In response, IndiGo has been working closely with Pratt & Whitney to assess the potential consequences of these engine failures.
(With inputs from Reuters)
