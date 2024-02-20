Decoding India's mental health: A web of challenges, solutions, and hope

India's mental health landscape paints a complex picture. On the one hand, the need for comprehensive support is booming, with 150 million individuals requiring care, according to NIMHANS data. Yet, less than 30 million actively seek help, highlighting a vast gap in accessibility.

Compounding the issue is a severe shortage of mental health professionals, with only 0.3 psychiatrists per 100,000 people.

To understand this gap, we spoke to Parveen Shaikh, Vice President of Operations at Mpower, a multidisciplinary mental healthcare initiative of Aditya Birla Education Trust. On the shortage and the solutions, she emphasised the need to increase postgraduate medical seats in psychiatry and train grassroots health workers as crucial first steps, along with leveraging digital technology and public awareness campaigns.

The consequences of unaddressed mental health extend far beyond individual suffering. The World Health Organization estimates the economic toll of mental disorders in India to be $1.03 trillion. While the current budget allocation towards mental health sits under 1 per cent, experts like Shaikh argue for a paradigm shift. "Increased investment in mental health isn't just a social imperative, but would directly lead to economic gains, reduced healthcare costs, and improved public health outcomes."

Despite the challenges, the global mental health tech landscape is witnessing positive developments. In 2023, the sector saw a surge in funding for teleconsultation, employee mental health solutions, and digital therapeutics. While India's market revenue is projected to reach $1.14 billion in 2024, the per-person figure of $11.93 underscores the need for wider accessibility.

Shaikh highlights the potential of technology, "Emerging technologies like virtual therapy and mobile apps offering cognitive behavioural therapy can play a major role in increasing access and data management."

A multi-pronged approach for a brighter future

Addressing India's mental health gaps requires a multifaceted approach. Integrating mental health into schools and workplaces, fostering public-private partnerships, and running ongoing awareness campaigns can further pave the way for a more inclusive and supportive environment.