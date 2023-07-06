Decoded: The growing credit card frenzy in India

India is witnessing a major economic shift, which can reshape the consumer spending landscape in India. It is a shift which is already mirroring patterns observed in the United States.

We are talking about the growing credit card craze in India.

In the United States, debt is a constant companion for many Americans. According to the US Federal Reserve, credit card debt has soared to a mind boggling $988 billion as of April 2023, marking an all-time high for a country that has historically thrived on credit.

Across the globe, India is witnessing a similar shift in consumer spending patterns just like the US. The Reserve Bank of India reveals that credit card dues in India have surged by nearly 30 percent from April 2022 to 2023, reaching a staggering $30 billion.

So, what does this economic transformation mean for the world's fastest-growing major economy?

On the bright side, India's credit card frenzy is fueling the digital revolution. India is heading towards becoming a cashless society faster than most developed nations, with transactions happening at lightning speed and minimal costs. The credit card spree also stimulates consumer spending, drives economic growth, and opens up new avenues for businesses to thrive.

However, India's central bank has been raising concerns about the potential risks associated with the credit card frenzy. Excessive credit card debt can lead to financial instability, impacting individuals and the broader economy.